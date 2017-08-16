The latest advice and stories on career, wellness, money, beauty, and more. Curated by Sophia Amoruso.
 
170815_Girlboss_FinancialPlanner.jpg

FEATURED ARTICLE

Why You (Yes, You) Should Consider Getting A Financial Planner

READ NOW
 
 

THE LATEST

Featured
Why Serena Williams Says Black Women Have To Be "Twice As Good"
Buzz serena williams, elizabeth enochs, tennis, feminism, intersectional feminism, sports, race, women of color sophia amoruso
Buzz serena williams, elizabeth enochs, tennis, feminism, intersectional feminism, sports, race, women of color sophia amoruso
Why Serena Williams Says Black Women Have To Be "Twice As Good"
Buzz serena williams, elizabeth enochs, tennis, feminism, intersectional feminism, sports, race, women of color sophia amoruso
Buzz serena williams, elizabeth enochs, tennis, feminism, intersectional feminism, sports, race, women of color sophia amoruso

And why she's perfectly okay with that.

Buzz serena williams, elizabeth enochs, tennis, feminism, intersectional feminism, sports, race, women of color sophia amoruso
Buzz serena williams, elizabeth enochs, tennis, feminism, intersectional feminism, sports, race, women of color sophia amoruso
Emoticon-Haters, Rejoice: There's Science To Back You Up Now
Work work, work etiquette, women in the workplace, career advice, career tips, elizabeth enochs, technology, tech sophia amoruso
Work work, work etiquette, women in the workplace, career advice, career tips, elizabeth enochs, technology, tech sophia amoruso
Emoticon-Haters, Rejoice: There's Science To Back You Up Now
Work work, work etiquette, women in the workplace, career advice, career tips, elizabeth enochs, technology, tech sophia amoruso
Work work, work etiquette, women in the workplace, career advice, career tips, elizabeth enochs, technology, tech sophia amoruso

*thinking face emoji*

Work work, work etiquette, women in the workplace, career advice, career tips, elizabeth enochs, technology, tech sophia amoruso
Work work, work etiquette, women in the workplace, career advice, career tips, elizabeth enochs, technology, tech sophia amoruso
The Playlist Trick That Could Make You Happier (And More Productive)
Wellness happiness hacks, wellness, well being, productivit, productivity hack, focus, tips for focusing, deena drewis, music, songs Deena Drewis
Wellness happiness hacks, wellness, well being, productivit, productivity hack, focus, tips for focusing, deena drewis, music, songs Deena Drewis
The Playlist Trick That Could Make You Happier (And More Productive)
Wellness happiness hacks, wellness, well being, productivit, productivity hack, focus, tips for focusing, deena drewis, music, songs Deena Drewis
Wellness happiness hacks, wellness, well being, productivit, productivity hack, focus, tips for focusing, deena drewis, music, songs Deena Drewis

"Let Me Blow Ya Mind" again?! Don't mind if I do.

Wellness happiness hacks, wellness, well being, productivit, productivity hack, focus, tips for focusing, deena drewis, music, songs Deena Drewis
Wellness happiness hacks, wellness, well being, productivit, productivity hack, focus, tips for focusing, deena drewis, music, songs Deena Drewis
The Simple But Surprisingly Effective Way to Crush Your Debt
Money debt, debt relief, finance, financial advice, money, paying of debt Jerico Mandybur
Money debt, debt relief, finance, financial advice, money, paying of debt Jerico Mandybur
The Simple But Surprisingly Effective Way to Crush Your Debt
Money debt, debt relief, finance, financial advice, money, paying of debt Jerico Mandybur
Money debt, debt relief, finance, financial advice, money, paying of debt Jerico Mandybur

Harness that righteous anger and fight debt to the death.

Money debt, debt relief, finance, financial advice, money, paying of debt Jerico Mandybur
Money debt, debt relief, finance, financial advice, money, paying of debt Jerico Mandybur
Why You (Yes, You) Should Consider Getting A Financial Planner
Money finance, finances, financial planning, financial stress, saving money, save money, how to save money, advice, deena drewis, finance advice Deena Drewis
Money finance, finances, financial planning, financial stress, saving money, save money, how to save money, advice, deena drewis, finance advice Deena Drewis
Why You (Yes, You) Should Consider Getting A Financial Planner
Money finance, finances, financial planning, financial stress, saving money, save money, how to save money, advice, deena drewis, finance advice Deena Drewis
Money finance, finances, financial planning, financial stress, saving money, save money, how to save money, advice, deena drewis, finance advice Deena Drewis

Oh hey lil' checking account, how r u doing today?

Money finance, finances, financial planning, financial stress, saving money, save money, how to save money, advice, deena drewis, finance advice Deena Drewis
Money finance, finances, financial planning, financial stress, saving money, save money, how to save money, advice, deena drewis, finance advice Deena Drewis
Sugar Made Out Of Breast Milk Could Be The Next Big Thing In Health
Wellness nutrition, gut health, probiotics, healthy eating, kombucha, diet, nutritoin, clean eating, sugar, health, breast milk Deena Drewis Comment
Wellness nutrition, gut health, probiotics, healthy eating, kombucha, diet, nutritoin, clean eating, sugar, health, breast milk Deena Drewis Comment
Sugar Made Out Of Breast Milk Could Be The Next Big Thing In Health
Wellness nutrition, gut health, probiotics, healthy eating, kombucha, diet, nutritoin, clean eating, sugar, health, breast milk Deena Drewis Comment
Wellness nutrition, gut health, probiotics, healthy eating, kombucha, diet, nutritoin, clean eating, sugar, health, breast milk Deena Drewis Comment

Move over, babies!

Wellness nutrition, gut health, probiotics, healthy eating, kombucha, diet, nutritoin, clean eating, sugar, health, breast milk Deena Drewis Comment
Wellness nutrition, gut health, probiotics, healthy eating, kombucha, diet, nutritoin, clean eating, sugar, health, breast milk Deena Drewis Comment
Amandla Stenberg and Janelle Monáe Discuss Racism In America
Buzz, Tribe race relations, racism, feminism, intersectional feminism, charlottesville, deena drewis, amandla stenberg, janelle monae Deena Drewis Comment
Buzz, Tribe race relations, racism, feminism, intersectional feminism, charlottesville, deena drewis, amandla stenberg, janelle monae Deena Drewis Comment
Amandla Stenberg and Janelle Monáe Discuss Racism In America
Buzz, Tribe race relations, racism, feminism, intersectional feminism, charlottesville, deena drewis, amandla stenberg, janelle monae Deena Drewis Comment
Buzz, Tribe race relations, racism, feminism, intersectional feminism, charlottesville, deena drewis, amandla stenberg, janelle monae Deena Drewis Comment

"Progress is like a coil you have to go down in order to circle back up again."

Buzz, Tribe race relations, racism, feminism, intersectional feminism, charlottesville, deena drewis, amandla stenberg, janelle monae Deena Drewis Comment
Buzz, Tribe race relations, racism, feminism, intersectional feminism, charlottesville, deena drewis, amandla stenberg, janelle monae Deena Drewis Comment
Tavi Gevinson: 'I'm Not A Fearless Person By Any Means'
Portraits tavi gevinson, interview, advice, rookie, beauty, clinque, collective hub Jerico Mandybur Comment
Portraits tavi gevinson, interview, advice, rookie, beauty, clinque, collective hub Jerico Mandybur Comment
Tavi Gevinson: 'I'm Not A Fearless Person By Any Means'
Portraits tavi gevinson, interview, advice, rookie, beauty, clinque, collective hub Jerico Mandybur Comment
Portraits tavi gevinson, interview, advice, rookie, beauty, clinque, collective hub Jerico Mandybur Comment

"You can’t please everyone."

Portraits tavi gevinson, interview, advice, rookie, beauty, clinque, collective hub Jerico Mandybur Comment
Portraits tavi gevinson, interview, advice, rookie, beauty, clinque, collective hub Jerico Mandybur Comment
This Woman Is Giving Refugees Real Hope—Through Hackathons And Code
Portraits coding, technology, education, tanzania, refugee crisis, training Jerico Mandybur Comment
Portraits coding, technology, education, tanzania, refugee crisis, training Jerico Mandybur Comment
This Woman Is Giving Refugees Real Hope—Through Hackathons And Code
Portraits coding, technology, education, tanzania, refugee crisis, training Jerico Mandybur Comment
Portraits coding, technology, education, tanzania, refugee crisis, training Jerico Mandybur Comment

Providing skills in an under-staffed profession.

Portraits coding, technology, education, tanzania, refugee crisis, training Jerico Mandybur Comment
Portraits coding, technology, education, tanzania, refugee crisis, training Jerico Mandybur Comment
Want To Wake Up Earlier? Try This Extremely Goofy (But Effective) App
Wellness, Buzz, Editor's Picks apps, app of the week, waking up earlier, wake up earlier, early riser, morning routine, exercise, sleep, sleep app Deena Drewis Comment
Wellness, Buzz, Editor's Picks apps, app of the week, waking up earlier, wake up earlier, early riser, morning routine, exercise, sleep, sleep app Deena Drewis Comment
Want To Wake Up Earlier? Try This Extremely Goofy (But Effective) App
Wellness, Buzz, Editor's Picks apps, app of the week, waking up earlier, wake up earlier, early riser, morning routine, exercise, sleep, sleep app Deena Drewis Comment
Wellness, Buzz, Editor's Picks apps, app of the week, waking up earlier, wake up earlier, early riser, morning routine, exercise, sleep, sleep app Deena Drewis Comment

"Lazy bed crunches"? Sign me up.

Wellness, Buzz, Editor's Picks apps, app of the week, waking up earlier, wake up earlier, early riser, morning routine, exercise, sleep, sleep app Deena Drewis Comment
Wellness, Buzz, Editor's Picks apps, app of the week, waking up earlier, wake up earlier, early riser, morning routine, exercise, sleep, sleep app Deena Drewis Comment
How The Hoodwitch's Bri Luna Brought Bruja Magic To Instagram
Portraits the hoodwitch, bri luna, bruja, witchcraft, small business, boss of the week Jerico Mandybur Comment
Portraits the hoodwitch, bri luna, bruja, witchcraft, small business, boss of the week Jerico Mandybur Comment
How The Hoodwitch's Bri Luna Brought Bruja Magic To Instagram
Portraits the hoodwitch, bri luna, bruja, witchcraft, small business, boss of the week Jerico Mandybur Comment
Portraits the hoodwitch, bri luna, bruja, witchcraft, small business, boss of the week Jerico Mandybur Comment

Our "boss of the week" is a witch, a mom AND a business owner.

Portraits the hoodwitch, bri luna, bruja, witchcraft, small business, boss of the week Jerico Mandybur Comment
Portraits the hoodwitch, bri luna, bruja, witchcraft, small business, boss of the week Jerico Mandybur Comment
'It Can Happen To Anybody': Chrissy Teigen On Depression
Buzz, Tribe, Most Popular mental health, postpartum depression, chrissy teigen, social media, work life balance, twitter, beautycon, celebrities, depression Deena Drewis Comment
Buzz, Tribe, Most Popular mental health, postpartum depression, chrissy teigen, social media, work life balance, twitter, beautycon, celebrities, depression Deena Drewis Comment
'It Can Happen To Anybody': Chrissy Teigen On Depression
Buzz, Tribe, Most Popular mental health, postpartum depression, chrissy teigen, social media, work life balance, twitter, beautycon, celebrities, depression Deena Drewis Comment
Buzz, Tribe, Most Popular mental health, postpartum depression, chrissy teigen, social media, work life balance, twitter, beautycon, celebrities, depression Deena Drewis Comment

"Don't let people be freaked out by the word ‘depression.’"

Buzz, Tribe, Most Popular mental health, postpartum depression, chrissy teigen, social media, work life balance, twitter, beautycon, celebrities, depression Deena Drewis Comment
Buzz, Tribe, Most Popular mental health, postpartum depression, chrissy teigen, social media, work life balance, twitter, beautycon, celebrities, depression Deena Drewis Comment
What We Can Learn From Heather Heyer, Victim Of Charlottesville Violence
Buzz, Tribe charlottesville, social justice, racism, trump, equality, equal rights, activism, activist Deena Drewis Comment
Buzz, Tribe charlottesville, social justice, racism, trump, equality, equal rights, activism, activist Deena Drewis Comment
What We Can Learn From Heather Heyer, Victim Of Charlottesville Violence
Buzz, Tribe charlottesville, social justice, racism, trump, equality, equal rights, activism, activist Deena Drewis Comment
Buzz, Tribe charlottesville, social justice, racism, trump, equality, equal rights, activism, activist Deena Drewis Comment

Allyship is more vital than ever.

Buzz, Tribe charlottesville, social justice, racism, trump, equality, equal rights, activism, activist Deena Drewis Comment
Buzz, Tribe charlottesville, social justice, racism, trump, equality, equal rights, activism, activist Deena Drewis Comment
Overwhelmed By Events In Charlottesville? Here’s How You Can Help
Tribe, Editor's Picks protest, activism, charlottesville, racism, resources, alt-right, white supremacy, people of color Jerico Mandybur Comment
Tribe, Editor's Picks protest, activism, charlottesville, racism, resources, alt-right, white supremacy, people of color Jerico Mandybur Comment
Overwhelmed By Events In Charlottesville? Here’s How You Can Help
Tribe, Editor's Picks protest, activism, charlottesville, racism, resources, alt-right, white supremacy, people of color Jerico Mandybur Comment
Tribe, Editor's Picks protest, activism, charlottesville, racism, resources, alt-right, white supremacy, people of color Jerico Mandybur Comment

Don't look away. Get engaged.

Tribe, Editor's Picks protest, activism, charlottesville, racism, resources, alt-right, white supremacy, people of color Jerico Mandybur Comment
Tribe, Editor's Picks protest, activism, charlottesville, racism, resources, alt-right, white supremacy, people of color Jerico Mandybur Comment
Why The Internet Is Losing Its Mind Over This Acne-Clearing Chemical Peel
Beauty, Most Popular skincare, the ordinary, chemical peels, acne, the chosen one, skin, zits, pimples, wrinkles, beauty product, beauty Deena Drewis Comment
Beauty, Most Popular skincare, the ordinary, chemical peels, acne, the chosen one, skin, zits, pimples, wrinkles, beauty product, beauty Deena Drewis Comment
Why The Internet Is Losing Its Mind Over This Acne-Clearing Chemical Peel
Beauty, Most Popular skincare, the ordinary, chemical peels, acne, the chosen one, skin, zits, pimples, wrinkles, beauty product, beauty Deena Drewis Comment
Beauty, Most Popular skincare, the ordinary, chemical peels, acne, the chosen one, skin, zits, pimples, wrinkles, beauty product, beauty Deena Drewis Comment

But does it work? Let's find out.

Beauty, Most Popular skincare, the ordinary, chemical peels, acne, the chosen one, skin, zits, pimples, wrinkles, beauty product, beauty Deena Drewis Comment
Beauty, Most Popular skincare, the ordinary, chemical peels, acne, the chosen one, skin, zits, pimples, wrinkles, beauty product, beauty Deena Drewis Comment
16 Feminist Quotes To Remind You To Ignore The Haters
Buzz, Tribe, Most Popular quotes, inspiration, mansplaining, sexism, sexist, gender roles, misogyny, inspiring quotes, motivational quotes, women, feminism Deena Drewis Comment
Buzz, Tribe, Most Popular quotes, inspiration, mansplaining, sexism, sexist, gender roles, misogyny, inspiring quotes, motivational quotes, women, feminism Deena Drewis Comment
16 Feminist Quotes To Remind You To Ignore The Haters
Buzz, Tribe, Most Popular quotes, inspiration, mansplaining, sexism, sexist, gender roles, misogyny, inspiring quotes, motivational quotes, women, feminism Deena Drewis Comment
Buzz, Tribe, Most Popular quotes, inspiration, mansplaining, sexism, sexist, gender roles, misogyny, inspiring quotes, motivational quotes, women, feminism Deena Drewis Comment

"Bitches get stuff done."

Buzz, Tribe, Most Popular quotes, inspiration, mansplaining, sexism, sexist, gender roles, misogyny, inspiring quotes, motivational quotes, women, feminism Deena Drewis Comment
Buzz, Tribe, Most Popular quotes, inspiration, mansplaining, sexism, sexist, gender roles, misogyny, inspiring quotes, motivational quotes, women, feminism Deena Drewis Comment
How To Deal With Drifting Apart From Your Old Friends
Tribe friendship, best friends, friendships, socialising Jerico Mandybur Comment
Tribe friendship, best friends, friendships, socialising Jerico Mandybur Comment
How To Deal With Drifting Apart From Your Old Friends
Tribe friendship, best friends, friendships, socialising Jerico Mandybur Comment
Tribe friendship, best friends, friendships, socialising Jerico Mandybur Comment

Where did it all go wrong? Nowhere, actually.

Tribe friendship, best friends, friendships, socialising Jerico Mandybur Comment
Tribe friendship, best friends, friendships, socialising Jerico Mandybur Comment
Bachelorette Parties Are A Legit Reason You Can't Afford A Home
Money finances, saving, financial advice, weddings, bachelorette, parties, events Deena Drewis 1 Comment
Money finances, saving, financial advice, weddings, bachelorette, parties, events Deena Drewis 1 Comment
Bachelorette Parties Are A Legit Reason You Can't Afford A Home
Money finances, saving, financial advice, weddings, bachelorette, parties, events Deena Drewis 1 Comment
Money finances, saving, financial advice, weddings, bachelorette, parties, events Deena Drewis 1 Comment

Let's be honest: Shit's getting out of hand.

Money finances, saving, financial advice, weddings, bachelorette, parties, events Deena Drewis 1 Comment
Money finances, saving, financial advice, weddings, bachelorette, parties, events Deena Drewis 1 Comment
 
 
 
Girlboss_AdviceYouCanIgnore_061917.jpg

FEATURED ARTICLE

Tavi Gevinson: 'I'm Not A Fearless Person By Any Means'

READ NOW

Most Popular

Featured
'It Can Happen To Anybody': Chrissy Teigen On Depression
Buzz, Tribe, Most Popular mental health, postpartum depression, chrissy teigen, social media, work life balance, twitter, beautycon, celebrities, depression Deena Drewis Comment
Buzz, Tribe, Most Popular mental health, postpartum depression, chrissy teigen, social media, work life balance, twitter, beautycon, celebrities, depression Deena Drewis Comment
'It Can Happen To Anybody': Chrissy Teigen On Depression
Buzz, Tribe, Most Popular mental health, postpartum depression, chrissy teigen, social media, work life balance, twitter, beautycon, celebrities, depression Deena Drewis Comment
Buzz, Tribe, Most Popular mental health, postpartum depression, chrissy teigen, social media, work life balance, twitter, beautycon, celebrities, depression Deena Drewis Comment
Buzz, Tribe, Most Popular mental health, postpartum depression, chrissy teigen, social media, work life balance, twitter, beautycon, celebrities, depression Deena Drewis Comment
Buzz, Tribe, Most Popular mental health, postpartum depression, chrissy teigen, social media, work life balance, twitter, beautycon, celebrities, depression Deena Drewis Comment
Why The Internet Is Losing Its Mind Over This Acne-Clearing Chemical Peel
Beauty, Most Popular skincare, the ordinary, chemical peels, acne, the chosen one, skin, zits, pimples, wrinkles, beauty product, beauty Deena Drewis Comment
Beauty, Most Popular skincare, the ordinary, chemical peels, acne, the chosen one, skin, zits, pimples, wrinkles, beauty product, beauty Deena Drewis Comment
Why The Internet Is Losing Its Mind Over This Acne-Clearing Chemical Peel
Beauty, Most Popular skincare, the ordinary, chemical peels, acne, the chosen one, skin, zits, pimples, wrinkles, beauty product, beauty Deena Drewis Comment
Beauty, Most Popular skincare, the ordinary, chemical peels, acne, the chosen one, skin, zits, pimples, wrinkles, beauty product, beauty Deena Drewis Comment
Beauty, Most Popular skincare, the ordinary, chemical peels, acne, the chosen one, skin, zits, pimples, wrinkles, beauty product, beauty Deena Drewis Comment
Beauty, Most Popular skincare, the ordinary, chemical peels, acne, the chosen one, skin, zits, pimples, wrinkles, beauty product, beauty Deena Drewis Comment
16 Feminist Quotes To Remind You To Ignore The Haters
Buzz, Tribe, Most Popular quotes, inspiration, mansplaining, sexism, sexist, gender roles, misogyny, inspiring quotes, motivational quotes, women, feminism Deena Drewis Comment
Buzz, Tribe, Most Popular quotes, inspiration, mansplaining, sexism, sexist, gender roles, misogyny, inspiring quotes, motivational quotes, women, feminism Deena Drewis Comment
16 Feminist Quotes To Remind You To Ignore The Haters
Buzz, Tribe, Most Popular quotes, inspiration, mansplaining, sexism, sexist, gender roles, misogyny, inspiring quotes, motivational quotes, women, feminism Deena Drewis Comment
Buzz, Tribe, Most Popular quotes, inspiration, mansplaining, sexism, sexist, gender roles, misogyny, inspiring quotes, motivational quotes, women, feminism Deena Drewis Comment
Buzz, Tribe, Most Popular quotes, inspiration, mansplaining, sexism, sexist, gender roles, misogyny, inspiring quotes, motivational quotes, women, feminism Deena Drewis Comment
Buzz, Tribe, Most Popular quotes, inspiration, mansplaining, sexism, sexist, gender roles, misogyny, inspiring quotes, motivational quotes, women, feminism Deena Drewis Comment

Editor's Picks

Featured
Want To Wake Up Earlier? Try This Extremely Goofy (But Effective) App
Wellness, Buzz, Editor's Picks apps, app of the week, waking up earlier, wake up earlier, early riser, morning routine, exercise, sleep, sleep app Deena Drewis Comment
Wellness, Buzz, Editor's Picks apps, app of the week, waking up earlier, wake up earlier, early riser, morning routine, exercise, sleep, sleep app Deena Drewis Comment
Want To Wake Up Earlier? Try This Extremely Goofy (But Effective) App
Wellness, Buzz, Editor's Picks apps, app of the week, waking up earlier, wake up earlier, early riser, morning routine, exercise, sleep, sleep app Deena Drewis Comment
Wellness, Buzz, Editor's Picks apps, app of the week, waking up earlier, wake up earlier, early riser, morning routine, exercise, sleep, sleep app Deena Drewis Comment
Wellness, Buzz, Editor's Picks apps, app of the week, waking up earlier, wake up earlier, early riser, morning routine, exercise, sleep, sleep app Deena Drewis Comment
Wellness, Buzz, Editor's Picks apps, app of the week, waking up earlier, wake up earlier, early riser, morning routine, exercise, sleep, sleep app Deena Drewis Comment
Overwhelmed By Events In Charlottesville? Here’s How You Can Help
Tribe, Editor's Picks protest, activism, charlottesville, racism, resources, alt-right, white supremacy, people of color Jerico Mandybur Comment
Tribe, Editor's Picks protest, activism, charlottesville, racism, resources, alt-right, white supremacy, people of color Jerico Mandybur Comment
Overwhelmed By Events In Charlottesville? Here’s How You Can Help
Tribe, Editor's Picks protest, activism, charlottesville, racism, resources, alt-right, white supremacy, people of color Jerico Mandybur Comment
Tribe, Editor's Picks protest, activism, charlottesville, racism, resources, alt-right, white supremacy, people of color Jerico Mandybur Comment
Tribe, Editor's Picks protest, activism, charlottesville, racism, resources, alt-right, white supremacy, people of color Jerico Mandybur Comment
Tribe, Editor's Picks protest, activism, charlottesville, racism, resources, alt-right, white supremacy, people of color Jerico Mandybur Comment
An Open Letter To James Damore, From A Female Engineer And Founder
Work, Editor's Picks tech, feminism, diversity, google memo, james damore, open letter Neha Gandhi Comment
Work, Editor's Picks tech, feminism, diversity, google memo, james damore, open letter Neha Gandhi Comment
An Open Letter To James Damore, From A Female Engineer And Founder
Work, Editor's Picks tech, feminism, diversity, google memo, james damore, open letter Neha Gandhi Comment
Work, Editor's Picks tech, feminism, diversity, google memo, james damore, open letter Neha Gandhi Comment
Work, Editor's Picks tech, feminism, diversity, google memo, james damore, open letter Neha Gandhi Comment
Work, Editor's Picks tech, feminism, diversity, google memo, james damore, open letter Neha Gandhi Comment
 
 

Your Daily Dose

Follow @girlboss

Seriously though, who made this? 😂😎🍷
💼 Bossed. Up. 💼
"God help the mister that comes between me and my sisters." 🌹 ⠀ ⠀ 📸 @shop.nightmarket
"I don't want to be stinky poo poo girl, I want to be happy flower child." —Drew Barrymore 🌸💩🌻😆⠀ ⠀ via @polyesterzine
Want practical strategies for spreading love and saying “not today, Satan” to white supremacy and hate? Click the link in bio for info on how to help #Charlottesville #RIPHeatherHeyer ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿
A straight boy PSA 💁🏻⠀ ⠀ via @avalonlurks
 
Screen Shot 2017-04-05 at 10.16.40 AM.png